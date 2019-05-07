SANDYSTON -- Richard Robert "Richie" Lowack died peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 77. Richie was born Oct. 29, 1941, in Newark, to Albert and Bridget (Egan) Lowack. He attended Belleville High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, in accounting. He retired in May 2000 after 33 years employed as an accountant for the Essex County Hall of Records in Newark. Richie is survived by his longtime companion of 28 years, Maureen Mills, "his honey"; three children, Richard J. Lowack and his wife, Jocelyn, Denise Cafone and her husband, Paul, and Joe Nieves and his wife, RoseMarie; his siblings, Albert, Freddie and Jackie; his grandchildren, Meghan, Joey, Matthew, Amanda, Paul Jr., Jenna, Marissa, Isabella "Bella" Kaelyn; his great-grandson, Logan; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was also predeceased by his sister, Theresa Farlee. Richie served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1969 and received an honorable discharge. Richie loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Starting at young age he spent many years in Sussex County in the Walpack Valley, which was his favorite place. He was an avid golfer and played for his high school team. He also enjoyed playing sports including softball, bowling and basketball. He was a longtime member of the Belleville Political Social Club, Belleville Rod and Gun Club, Flatbrook Swamp Gun Club and the American Legion Post #139 Milford, Pa. Visitors will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St., Nutley (www.swbrownandson.com). The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, from the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Belleville. The cremation services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 136 Mountainview Blvd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920, or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be preferred. The family would like to thank a team at Memorial Sloan Kettering of Basking Ridge and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice of Newton for their care and service. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 7, 2019