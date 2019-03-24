LORDS VALLEY, Pa. ­­-- Richard Robert Paluzzi, 66, of Lords Valley, Pa., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at home. Born in Newark, N.J., Richard was raised in Lyndhurst, N.J., and lived in Sussex County, N.J., for more than 25 years before moving to Pennsylvania. He graduated from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J., and was a union iron worker for the majority of his career. Most recently, Richard was a metal decking salesman, covering the New York territory for New Millennium of Salem, Va., before his retirement in January 2018. An avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New Jersey Devils, Richard loved golfing and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises to Europe, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean Islands. The son of the late Richard L. and Reeda (Lashendock) Paluzzi, Richard was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Joseph Paluzzi. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Molly" M. Paluzzi; his sons, Michael Paluzzi and Jaime Wherry, Craig Paluzzi and wife, Rachel, and Steven Paluzzi and wife, Michelle; his two grandsons; and his two granddaughters. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Paluzzi Gordon, and husband, Chet; his sister-in-law, Catherine Paluzzi; his aunt, Phyllis Coppola, and husband, George; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019