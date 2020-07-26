1/
Richard T. Derbyshire III

Stillwater Township - Richard T. Derbyshire III, 76, of Stillwater Township, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Richard was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and was a long time Sussex County resident. He was a member of Steamfitters Local 638 in Long Island City for 27 years. Richard also worked as a School Bus Driver for Sussex County Technical School for 20 years prior to his retirement in 2017. He was a volunteer for the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company since 1985 and was their treasurer for 25 years. In his younger years, Richard worked alongside his father in building the Twin Towers in New York City.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Richard T. II and Florence (McGuire) Derbyshire; and his sister, Denise Derbyshire on March 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Valerie (Martin) Derbyshire; his children, Kelly Boyle of Montverde, FL, Patricia Kean of Forest City, NC, Nancy Derbyshire of Somerville, NJ, and Richard T. Derbyshire IV of Stillwater, NJ; and his seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Stillwater Cemetery, Maple Lane, Stillwater.
Memorial Donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Stillwater Vol. Fire Dept., 929 Stillwater Rd, Stillwater, NJ 07875. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
