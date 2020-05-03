The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Carlson Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Carlson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Carlson Sr. Obituary
SPARTA - On Saturday, April 18, 2020, the world lost a wonderful man. Richard W. Carlson Sr., of Sparta, 79, died after a brief illness.
He was a retired land surveyor licensed in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana. Richard was born in NYC and moved to Carmel, N.Y., in his teens. During his varied career as a land surveyor he lived in NYC, Long Island, N.Y., San Antonio, TX, and New Jersey.
Richard is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Claire; his beloved children, Karen (Mirko) Delgado and Richard Jr. (Jeanette); his adored grandchildren, Sarah and Ben; and John Hanlon who was like a son. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Jean.
Richard had a hilarious dry sense of humor, was a fun grandfather who was an expert "hide and seek" player. Originally a Brooklyn Dodgers fan he became a lifelong Mets fan after the Dodgers left New York.
He was a talented artist, a world traveler and loved country music, but most of all Richard was an avid reader of mystery novels, fiction and history books.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering-NYC and United Way Northern NJ-ALICE Recovery Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now