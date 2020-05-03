|
|
SPARTA - On Saturday, April 18, 2020, the world lost a wonderful man. Richard W. Carlson Sr., of Sparta, 79, died after a brief illness.
He was a retired land surveyor licensed in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana. Richard was born in NYC and moved to Carmel, N.Y., in his teens. During his varied career as a land surveyor he lived in NYC, Long Island, N.Y., San Antonio, TX, and New Jersey.
Richard is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Claire; his beloved children, Karen (Mirko) Delgado and Richard Jr. (Jeanette); his adored grandchildren, Sarah and Ben; and John Hanlon who was like a son. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Jean.
Richard had a hilarious dry sense of humor, was a fun grandfather who was an expert "hide and seek" player. Originally a Brooklyn Dodgers fan he became a lifelong Mets fan after the Dodgers left New York.
He was a talented artist, a world traveler and loved country music, but most of all Richard was an avid reader of mystery novels, fiction and history books.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering-NYC and United Way Northern NJ-ALICE Recovery Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020