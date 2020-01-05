The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
MILFORD, Pa. - Richard W. Hennings, 77, of Milford, Pa., passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a long illness. He was previously a resident of Vernon, N.J.
Born in Elizabeth to the late Walter and Muriel (Best) Hennings, Richard graduated from Roselle Park High School and attended Stevens Institute of Technology and Rutgers University. Richard retired from New Jersey Bell in 1992 after 32 years of service.
Richard was an avid fly fisherman and loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Fred S. Burroughs North Jersey Chapter of Trout Unlimited, The Sierra Club, and was a trustee for the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table. Richard was a Boy Scout leader, Little League coach, and basketball coach for his sons.
He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Joyce Migliore, and his cousin, Arlene Black. Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice (Ruggiero) Hennings; his sons, Richard and his partner, Diane, of Pennsylvania, Daniel and his wife, Liana, of New Jersey, and Thomas and his wife, Shellene, of New Jersey; his brother, Ken and sister-in-law, Madeline, of California; his brother-in-law, James Ruggiero; his grandchildren, Mercedes, Piper and Cooper; and cousins and a niece.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Fred S. Burroughs North Jersey Chapter, Trout Unlimited, PO Box 671, Sparta, NJ 07871; and the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
