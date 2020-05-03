Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Richard Watt "Dick" Scott

Richard Watt "Dick" Scott Obituary
FRANKLIN - Dr. Richard "Dick" Watt Scott, age 84, of Franklin passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Franklin, Dr. Scott was a graduate of Franklin High School, the University of Florida, and he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dentistry. Dr. Scott served as a medical missionary in St. Lucia with the Society of Christian Dentists, and had a long career practicing dentistry in his hometown.
He was appointed mayor of Franklin, and served on the Town Council. Dr. Scott was a founder, and served on the board of directors for the Sussex County State Bank for many years. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, Dr. Scott was an accomplished professional musician, and family and friends loved listening to his extraordinary musical talent at parties and holidays. An avid golfer, he enjoyed swimming, ice skating, and spending time at his Culver Lake residence.
Dr. Scott is preceded in death by parents, Frederick John Scott and Margaret Dunning Scott; and brothers, John George and William Dunning. He is survived by a sister, Margaret Mueller; brother, David Douglas; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com for updates and to leave an online condolence.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020
