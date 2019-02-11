EDISON - Rita V. Fitzgerald, 89, of Edison, entered into eternal rest, Feb. 9, 2019, at Brighton Gardens in Edison. She was born in Jamica, Queens, N.Y., and resided in Fords for 40 years before moving to Edison 22 years ago.

Rita was a receptionist at UMDNJ in New Brunswick for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She loved to keep busy with sewing, crocheting and crafts.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in Fords and a member of the Fords and Keasbey Senior Citizens.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1989, and her siblings, Christopher, George, Margaret, Frances and Mary.

She is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Dennis) Yanoso, of Byram, Lori (Doug) Gochal, of N. Richland Hills, Texas, Jean (Joseph) Kibala, of Fords, and Lynn Fitzgerald (Mark Kodila), of Metuchen; grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Laura, John, Michael, Karyn, Stephen, Kevin, Paul, Alli, Luke and Jake; 13 great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Louise Cooney.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m., at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by a 10:30 a.m., liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the .

For directions or to send condolence messages, visit www.flynnfuneral.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 11, 2019