VERNON - Robert W. Stahle Sr., age 74, of Highland Lakes, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.
Born in Passaic to the late Otto and Angelina (DeLorenzo) Stahle, Robert has lived in Highland Lakes for the past 40 years. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and was a 1968 graduate of Paterson State College. He worked as a teacher of English for Boonton High School from 1972 to 2004. Robert was a voracious reader and he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Predeceased by his parents, and stepmother, Angela DeRensis, Robert is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Enreinhof) Stahle; daughter, Angela Stahle Glennon and husband, Jason, of Huntersville, N.C.; son, Robert Walter Stahle, Jr. and wife, Lauren, of Long Branch; as well as four adoring grandchildren.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS) Vernon. Friends are welcome to gather at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association (www.cancer.org) or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, N.J. 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 22, 2019