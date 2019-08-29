|
SPARTA -- Robert A. Luba Sr., 83, of Sparta, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Born in Franklin, he lived his life in Sparta. Robert served in the United States Air Force, earned his bachelor's degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University and worked for the Pillsbury Company for 37 years. He was an usher and parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. Robert was predeceased by his parents, John J. Luba Sr. and Margaret Luba, and brother, John J. Luba Jr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay; his sister, Ann Yetter, of Newton; his son, Robert and his wife, Melissa, of Sparta; his daughter, Margaret and her husband, William McCollum, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; daughter, Kathryn and her husband, Josue Rosario, of Sparta; daughter, Rachael and her husband, Kevin Walsh, of Alpharetta, Ga.; and 11 grandchildren: Brittany, Andrew, Evan and William Luba, Conor, Shane and Terence McCollum, Alexander Rosario, and Kevin, Daniel and Kelly Walsh. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 294 S Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 29, 2019