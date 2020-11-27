Robert A. Predmore, Jr.

Robert A. Predmore, Jr. passed away peacefully after a brief illness on November 24, 2020.

Born in Sussex, NJ to Robert and Helen Predmore, Robert was raised in Pompton Plains where he graduated from Pequannock Township High School. Robert previously volunteered on the Pequannock Township First Aid Squad and Hardyston Township Fire Department. He resided in Sussex County before recently moving to Wayne. Prior to retirement, Robert was employed as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the Hamburg School System. He served on the board of the Lake Gerard Fish and Game Club, a community in which he lived most of his life and loved dearly. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known in his community as a kind and gentle soul who would help anyone. Robert graduated from Rutgers as a certified Educational Facilities Manager and held several State licenses relating to his line of employment.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen, and his loving companion Jinny Barnett. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Beau) Predmore, sisters Helen Predmore (Brain Duvaloois), Mari Catania (Barry Walsh), Dorothie Colosimo (Joseph), sons Robert and Matthew, nieces Sara and Jennifer Colosimo, nephews Joseph and Richard Colosimo and grandchildren Kamryn, Nathan and Chloe.

There will be a private service for immediate family with a celebration of Robert's life to be planned for a later date. At Robert's request, donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 3320 NJ 94, Hamburg NJ 07419.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store