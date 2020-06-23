Robert A. Wirths

Kinnelon - Robert A. Wirths of Kinnelon, N.J. passed away peacefully at his home on June 19, 2020. Son of August and Lorraine Wirths, he was born in Paterson N.J. on September 24, 1952 and lived most of his life in "Fayson Lakes", Kinnelon, N.J..

Bob graduated from Cook College, Rutgers University in 1977 with a BS degree in landscape architecture. He later became a licensed land surveyor in 1989. Since 2007, he's been a key employee of Conklin Associates in Ramsey, N.J. Bob was a life member of the Kinnelon Fire Department.

Bob will be remembered for his kind, gentle nature, with nothing but love for everyone.

Survivors include his mother Lorraine, of Mt. Olive, N.J.; sister Joanne Wirths, of Stillwater, N.J.; sister-in-law Donna Wirths, of Ringwood, N.J.; nephew Kevin, and nieces Kristin, Brittany and Danielle.

Bob was predeceased by his father August in 2001 and his brother David in 1998.

Memorial services will be scheduled and announced at a later date.



