VERNON -- Robert B. Larson Sr., 76, of Stockholm, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Milford Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in West Milford. Born in Kearny to the late Bror and Ruth (McGeown) Larson, Robert was raised in Nutley and lived there before moving to the Stockholm section of Vernon in 1978. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Mr. Larson was formerly employed by WABC and retired from ABC Television in New York City after 30 years of employment in the video maintenance department. During his time with ABC, he was the recipient of two Emmy Awards for ABC Sports while working on the 1984 Summer Olympics and the 1988 Winter Olympics. He was a member of the Nutley Amateur Radio Society and the Sussex County Amateur Radio Club, and had a deep interest in motorcycles. He is survived by his son, Robert B. Larson Jr. and his wife, Jadbeidy, of Lake Hopatcong; his sister, Dianne R. Rickard, of Lords Valley, Pa.; his grandchildren, Katrina, Larissa and Robert III; his great-grandchildren, Kasmira and Arjen; his niece, Christina Rickard, of Elkins Park, Pa.; and his former wife, Sandy, of New Hampshire. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to immediately follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Sparta. Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Patriot Paws Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019