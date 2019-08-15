Home

Robert Brian Decker


1956 - 2019
Robert Brian Decker Obituary
MATAMORAS, Pa. - Robert Brian Decker, born April 2, 1956, passed Aug. 12, 2019.
Brian passed in his home quietly on Aug. 12, 2019, after a long illness.
He is survived by his mother, Betty; his son, Charlie, his daughter-in-law, Anna, his grandchildren, Isla and Keegan; his friend and sister, Carolyn; siblings, Richard, Stephen, Deborah, Gregory and their spouses; and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his friends from Delaware Run.
Brian, we wish your kind heart and soul to be free of pain and illness. We hope in your next life you receive love and peace as you travel with nature. Your kind, gentle heart will not be forgotten.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
