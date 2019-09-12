|
|
NEWTON - Robert Clark, 85, of Newton, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born in Newark, Robert lived in Fair Lawn before moving to Newton in 1964. He graduated from Jersey City State Teachers College in 1957 with a BS in education and subsequently received his Master's in Education Administration from Seton Hall University. He taught at Nutley Elementary School from 1957 to 1964, at which time he became the principal of Sussex Elementary School. From 1977 until his retirement in 1989, Robert was the superintendent of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District in Wantage.
A former member of the Newton Zoning Board, Robert was also a former member of the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club and a former member of the Newton Board of Education, where he served for several terms. He enjoyed golf.
The son of the late Arthur U. and Katherine (Miller) Clark, Robert was also predeceased by three siblings, Gene Mazzei, Kathleen Masi and Richard Clark. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eileen M. Clark; two sons, Robert T. Clark and wife, Valerie, of Old Tappan, and David A. Clark and wife, Shannon, of Newton; and five grandchildren, Bridget, Corin, Alex, Kyle and Nicholas Clark. He is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Kahookele, Colleen Scheider and Patricia Bongo.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or a . Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 12, 2019