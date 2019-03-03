|
|
NEWTON -- Robert E. Alford, age 84, of Newton, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Kindred Care Hospice, Dover, surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Princeton class of 1957. Born in Montclair, Mr. Alford was employed as circulation manager at the New Jersey Herald until his retirement in 1981. He then settled in Wildwood from 1986 to 2013 before relocating to Newton, where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement. Son of the late Ralph I. Alford, M.D., and Anne L. Orr, Mr. Alford was also predeceased in life by a brother, Richard Alford. He is survived by a son, Devin P. Alford and wife, M'Liss Moore, of Hawaii.; a daughter, Karen E. Alford, of Newton; sisters, Louise Dillon and husband, Jack, of Sun City, Texas, and Nancy Carter, of Hernando, Miss.; and granddaughter, Hulala Grace Alford. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019