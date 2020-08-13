1/
Robert E. Depew Jr.
Robert E. Depew, Jr.
On August 11, 2020, Stanhope lost one of its most dedicated citizens. Robert E. Depew, Jr., passed away, surrounded by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara, and their loving children: Kathleen Capwell and her husband Scott, Maureen Goode and her husband Reginald, Doreen Bourdette and her companion Alfred, Robert E. Depew, IV, and Erin Areheart and her husband Travis.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. Depew, Sr., and Dorothy (Sanford) Depew. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Depew and his wife Judy, John Depew and his wife Ellen and survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was a devoted grandfather to Matthew, Nicole, Ariel, Dylan, Thomas, Shae Ann, Nicholas, Bree and Penelope and great-grandfather to Zachary, Ryleigh Ann and Colson.
Robert served for 60 years with Stanhope Hose Co. #1 and served as Chief in 1968 and 1969. He also served on the Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps. for 45 years and as a Special Officer with the Stanhope Police force for 35 years.
In 1996, Robert retired after working 35 years for Jersey Central Power & Light in Morristown, NJ in the Engineering Department as a Senior Draftsman.
Known by his many friends as "Butch" or by his high school, hunting and fishing friends as "Hoppy", he will be sorely missed by all. Rest easy, good and faithful friend.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 9:30 AM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, August 14 at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Stanhope Hose Company #1, 26 Main St, Stanhope NJ 07874, or to: Netcong-Stanhope American Legion Ambulance Corps, 22 Linden Ave, Stanhope, NJ 07874.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
