Robert (Bob) E. Green

Sandyston - Robert (Bob) E. Green, 82, of Sandyston, went home to be with our Lord on July 16, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, NJ. Growing up he lived in Keyport, Ridgefield, and River Edge as per his father's calling to pastor different churches. Summers were spent in Sandyston at their summer cabins on the Delaware River. In 1975, he built his permanent home in Sandyston and helped his father create Hidden Acres Golf Course. In 1977, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Kunkel. Together they created a beautiful farm and a place for their children to build their homes.

He worked as a mason and concrete finisher out of Local 44 in Bergan County. He also enjoyed building foundations for people in our area. Work was his hobby. He was not a sitter – he built Kathy 4 barns over the years, spent countless hours of putting in white board fence, and maintained the farm with painting fence, mowing pastures and fields and in the winter splitting wood for his woodstoves and fireplace. In his last few years, his greatest joy was to ride in his golf cart around the farm visiting his children and seeing all the things he created. Family always came first with him. He was a devoted husband to Kathy for 43 years. He was the beloved father to his sons: James Green and wife, Kimberly; Ronald Green and wife, Diane; and daughter Catherine Quinn and husband, Michael. He took being a loving grandfather very seriously to his 6 grandchildren: Steven Green and wife, Janessa; Kevin Green and wife, Alison; Molly Lawson and husband Clinton (Bo); Matthew and fiancé Sarah; Dr. Kaleigh Quinn and fiancé Wyatt; and Michael Quinn. One of his latest joys in his life were his 7 great grandchildren he was blessed with: Daniel, Brogan, and Heidi Lawson; Hatley and Jameson Green; and Callan and Brantley Green. He was also the loving brother of Harry Green and wife, Pamela; and his sister, Mary Burger. He was predeceased by his parents Rev. Harold and Molly Green and his son Daniel Green.

A celebration of life will be private with his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert E. Green's memory to, Sandyston Fire Department, 133 Co Rd 560, Layton, NJ 07851

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, New Jersey.



