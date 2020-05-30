VERNON - On May 23, 2020, Robert E. McLean passed away at the age of 90 at his home in his beloved community of Lake Wallkill. A devoted family man, Robert "Bob" was the husband of Eleanor, the father of Eleanor, Mary Ellen, and Robert, and grandfather of Grace Mauro, Thomas and Sean.
Bob was born in 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Harold and Helena McLean, the seventh of 11 children. He earned his B.A. and M.B.A. from St. John's University and worked as an accountant and information systems analyst.
Bob married Eleanor Carney in 1956 at Saint Vincent Ferrer Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., and together they raised their three children. In 1972 Bob and Eleanor discovered a community of kind-hearted and generous people in Lake Wallkill, Sussex, N.J. They became full-time residents in 1993.
A quiet man, Bob spoke through his actions, giving of his time and finding fulfillment in being there for his family, friends, and community. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years and a sir knight for 21 years. He was a past grand knight of the Judson Kilpatrick Council 5563 of Vernon. A member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, Bob faithfully served as an usher for more than 20 years.
A special place in his heart was reserved for his passion of being an emergency medical technician. Bob dedicated his time to the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps for 15 years, working as an EMT and CPR instructor.
Bob was honored as the Township of Vernon Outstanding Senior of the Year in 2003. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
A self-taught carpenter and handyman, Bob tackled home projects and woodworking with skill and finesse. He built dollhouses and model railroads for his children and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed golf and the camaraderie of his Lake Wallkill golfing buddies. He had a deep appreciation for classical music.
Bob was a kind soul, gracious, generous, dependable and patient. Always a gentleman, Bob had a radiant smile. His caring spirit will be deeply missed.
Bob was predeceased by his son, Thomas; two sisters; and seven brothers. Bob is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren; his brother, Raymond; former sister-in-law, Sheila; brother-in-law, Ted Jednak; brother-in-law, William Carney and wife, Joan; and 34 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held service in Glenwood Cemetery, 926 Route 517, Vernon.
Donations in his name can be made to Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 241, Glenwood, NJ 07418.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
A graveside service was held service in Glenwood Cemetery, 926 Route 517, Vernon.
Donations in his name can be made to Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 241, Glenwood, NJ 07418.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 30, 2020.