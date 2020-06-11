SCRANTON, Pa. - Robert E. Pullis, 55, of Scranton, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, after complications from COVID-19.

Son of the late Donald and Nina Pullis (Davis/Defibaugh), he was a resident of the Keystone Group Home for the past 20 years and he grew up in West Milford, N.J.

Surviving are sisters, Anne Soules, of Jefferson and Sandra Koch (Robert), of Stockholm; brother, Donald Pullis (Theresa), of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Andrew Soules.

Arrangements are by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc, 1240 St Ann St, Scranton, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store