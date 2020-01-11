|
SPARTA - Dr. Robert E. Williams III, age 36, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 1, 2020.
Born in Denville, he grew up and lived the majority of his life in Sparta. As a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, he was an alter server for seven years, dedicated volunteer for church events, and loved Sister Ruth as a grandmother.
A graduate of Sparta High School in 2002, Robert continued his education, earning a bachelor's and master's of science degree in clinical exercise physiology from East Stroudsburg University, graduating summa cum laude. Upon graduation, he was employed by the Veterans Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y., to conduct a three-year research project for disabled veterans.
Always interested in medicine, Robert changed careers and attended St. George's University School of Medicine, graduating cum laude in June 2016. Dr. Williams began his residency in family medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center/Mountainside, but due to medical problems had to postpone completion.
During this time, he volunteered at the Free Clinic in Newton and was an adjunct professor at the County Colleges of Morris and Sussex teaching chemistry, anatomy and physiology. During his recovery from reconstructive pelvis surgery, he worked part-time at Domino's in Andover and was grateful for their wholehearted support and friendship. At the time of his passing, Dr. Williams was looking forward to completing his residency starting in 2020.
Pre-deceased by his father, Robert E. Williams Jr., in 2007, he leaves behind his beloved mother, Agnes T. Williams, of Sparta; his daughter, Gracemarie Williams; and sister Cynthia Hollar and husband, Bill, of Milford, Pa. Also surviving are brothers Darren Reap, of Sparta, and Ronald Reap and wife, Kamila, of Leadville, Colo. He was an uncle to Erin, Ryan, Samantha and Michael.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 11, 2020