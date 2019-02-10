Home

Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Robert F. Jeffrey


Robert F. Jeffrey Obituary
SHOHOLA, Pa. -- Robert F. Jeffrey, 90, of Shohola, Pa., passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, Newton. He was an industrial gas technician for Airco Industrial Gases, Lodi, and a United States Army World War II

veteran.

The son of the late George and Madelyn (Lewis) Jeffrey, he was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Jersey City. He was married to Teresa B. Jeffrey, who preceded him in death on July 18, 2015. Robert leaves behind his children, Kevin Jeffrey, Robert Jeffrey Jr., Mary Beth Rand, Colleen Ruth and Christopher Jeffrey; and

10 grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his 10 siblings.

Cremation was private at convenience to the family. Memorials may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
