BRANCHVILLE - Robert "Bob" Feaser passed away July 8, 2019, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., surrounded by family.
He was born March 30, 1941, in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late Theodore and Margaret (Pascocello) Feaser. He grew up in Staten Island before moving in the late 1950s to Andover and then to Newton. He moved to Branchville in 1961 after marrying Lorraine Decker.
Bob spend the majority of his career operating heavy equipment in New York City. He belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 14 in NYC. From 1986 until his retirement he was employed by the NYC Department of Sanitation, operating the largest cranes manufactured by Orenstein and Koppel at Freshkills Landfill in Staten Island, N.Y. Bob was very active in the cleanup from 9/11. He unloaded the barges that brought the debris from the World Trade Center to the Freshkills Landfill. He did this until the job was complete and Freshkills Landfill closed.
Bob enjoyed playing golf and traveling in his motor home to Florida for the winter. He was very creative and could make or fix most everything.
He was predeceased by his parents; his grandmother, Frances Nielson; and three brothers, Theodore, Edward and Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 58 years; three daughters, Debbie (Bob) Stretch, Darcy (John) Frey, and Barbara (Steve) Guido; seven grandchildren, Brandon Stretch, Jennifer Stretch Miller, Steven Guido, Stephanie Guido, Carly Frey, Bobby Frey and Jack Frey; one great-grandson, Kian Miller; and two sisters, Sandy (Dick) Johnson, and Maureen Jenkins.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019