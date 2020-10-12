1/1
Robert Greer Jr.
Robert Greer, Jr.
Highland Lakes - Robert James Greer, Jr., 93 years old, passed away peacefully at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, NJ on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born to Robert J. Greer, Sr. and Clara Greer(nee Cruthers) in Bronx, NY on October 17, 1926. He lived in the Bronx before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon, NJ in 1973.
Robert served with the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Kalinin Bay in The Pacific Theater. He then worked as a Dairy Division Rep for Borden Inc. and retired from Diners Club as a Sales Rep in 1987. He was a parishioner of St. Francis deSales RC Church in Vernon, NJ and Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes, NJ. He took great joy in playing cards and pool with his friends, cheering on his NY Giants and rooting against the NY Yankees. Robert's Family gives great thanks to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice Staff for all of their kindness and compassion and a special thanks also to Terri Daniello for all of her care for Robert while he resided in his daughter's home.
Robert is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Greer(nee Kelley)(2008), a son in law, George Sewell(1990) and his siblings, Bill Greer, Gloria Page, Dorothy O'Donnell, and Ethel Robert. Devoted father of Mary Sewell of Barry Lakes, NJ and Robert J. Greer, III of Vernon, NJ. Loving grandfather of Ray Sewell of Barry Lakes, NJ, Jaclyn McCabe and her husband, Ryan of Highland Lakes, NJ, and Daniel Greer and his wife, Heather of Vernon, NJ. Great grandfather of Maddie, Morgan, and Ava. Dear brother of Betty Casola of Ellicott City, MD. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Private burial to be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Alzheimer's Association, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
