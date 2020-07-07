Robert Hamilton Dunker
Robert Hamilton Dunker, 89, passed away on July 2 after a short hospital stay in Stuart, FL. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan Frey Dunker. Born in Newton, NJ to the late Josephine Hamilton and Frank E. Dunker, he had three sisters: the late Jean Tanis, Beatrice Vermeulen and Barbara Snook as well as a brother Frank "Bud" Dunker Jr.
Bob and Joan became sweethearts at Newton High School. He was an accomplished three sport athlete and co-captain of his football and basketball team and she was a head cheerleader. They married in 1952 and quickly had four children.
He graduated from Rutgers University and started his career at Fidelity Union Trust in Newark, NJ. He received his MBA in Finance at NYU, attending night school while working full-time and having young children. Over a 39 year career, he established a premier reputation in managing both individual and corporate pension and profit-sharing funds and attained the level of Executive VP of the Trust Department at First Fidelity Bank. His experience and reputation earned him the office of president of the NJ Bankers Association Trust Division in 1985. During his career he served on the board of directors of a number of companies including Faber-Castell, Mark Fore & Strike, and E.J. Brooks Company.
Community service was important to him and he served as a deacon at Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church, was a trustee of the Family Service Bureau in Newark, NJ, served on the Basking Ridge School Board and during retirement was proud to be president of the Beachwalk Condominium Association.
Over the years Bob and Joan enjoyed some very special groups of friends in Basking Ridge, NJ; Sea Girt, NJ; Cape Carteret, NC, and Stuart, FL. They enjoyed golf, tennis and boating and many, many lively gatherings with their friends. People knew him as dedicated, determined and sometimes stoic, however he also had a gentle soul. He lovingly cared for Joan for over 10 years in their home.
He was a dedicated family man always caring and close to his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Bob was proud of his children, their spouses, his nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by his four children Janice Snow and her husband, Bob, of Shamong, NJ; Karen McPherson and her husband, David, of Norwell, MA; Dr. Robert F. Dunker of Virginia Beach, VA, and James Dunker and his wife, Mendi, of Stuart, FL. He will be sorely missed by all.
A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future.
In Lieu of flowers please consider contributions in his memory to the Alzheimer's foundation at www.alzfdn.org