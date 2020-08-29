1/
Vernon - Robert J. Maxwell, age 45, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. Born in Paterson, Bob grew up in Mahwah before moving to Vernon. Bob was a dedicated Project Manager for various wireless communications companies for the past twenty years. He was a quiet man with a generous heart. Bob was a loving husband, devoted father and wonderful friend who will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Maxwell. Bob is survived by his wife, Amanda; his children, Ayden, Ryan, and Thomas; his mother, Eileen; his sister, Jennifer Connolly and many other relatives and friends. Due to government restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
