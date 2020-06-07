BRANCHVILLE - We lost our hero, Robert "Bob" J. Newton, 77, on May 6, 2020. His immediate family, wife, Joan (Bakanau) Newton; son, John R. Newton; daughter, Amber (Newton) Fies; and their spouses, Lisa Newton and Eric Fies, take comfort in knowing that Bob has finally found peace after many years combating the demons of dementia.

Bob was a quiet, private man but once you earned his respect, he was your friend for life. He enjoyed more than 50 years living in the Branchville area of Sussex County and could often be found tinkering with his pick-up truck or one of his motorcycles. Bob's passion was repairing the unrepairable. He had his own metal machine shop in his basement and if he couldn't find a part to fix something, he made it himself.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965 and was proud to say he served aboard the USS Intrepid during the Cuban Missile Crisis as well as the recovery of the Mercury-Atlas 7 spacecraft with Astronaut Scott Carpenter aboard.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, an abbreviated Military Honors Service, provided by the American Legion, Newton Post No. 86, was conducted at the Northern New Jersey Veteran Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were made by the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, Hackettstown, in conjunction with NNJVMC.

If you wish to honor Bob's memory, the family requests donations be made to Northern New Jersey Veteran Memorial Cemetery, (NNJVMC), PO Box 82, Sparta, NJ 07871.

