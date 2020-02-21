The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map

Robert J. Olsyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Olsyn Obituary
WASHINGTON - Robert J. Olsyn, age 76, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Morristown to the late John and Mary (Molitoris) Olsyn, Bob lived in Sussex County before moving to Washington Township. He had served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Bob is survived by his brothers, John P. Olsyn, of Wantage, Alan Olsyn, of Oak Ridge, and Gary Olsyn, of Wantage; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now