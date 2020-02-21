|
|
WASHINGTON - Robert J. Olsyn, age 76, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Morristown to the late John and Mary (Molitoris) Olsyn, Bob lived in Sussex County before moving to Washington Township. He had served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Bob is survived by his brothers, John P. Olsyn, of Wantage, Alan Olsyn, of Oak Ridge, and Gary Olsyn, of Wantage; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2020