Robert J. Roche

Vernon - Formerly of Vernon NJ Is no longer with us. He passed peacefully on November 2, 2020 with his wife Angelina and son at his side. Bob retired to San Marcos California in 1996 after 37 years of teaching Industrial Arts at Jefferson Twp. High School where he was known to his students as "The Rock". Bob was a graduate of Franklin High School and Montclair State College.

He was the beloved husband of Angelina Roche who cared for him through his long battle with multiple myeloma and the lasting effects from the treatments. He was the loving father of James Roche of San Marcos CA, Robert Roche Jr. and his wife Maria of Laguna Niguel CA, Desiree Fyler and her husband Donald Fyler of Needham MA, and his grandchildren, Lilly, Oliver and Dylan. He was the brother of Ellen Lynch and Dorothy Decker, both of Hamburg NJ.

He was laid to rest on November 12, 2020 in San Marcos surrounded by his family on a beautiful California day. Celebrate a life well lived and honor his name by doing an unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.



