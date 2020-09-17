Robert "Bob" L. Holenstein
Downingtown - Robert "Bob" L. Holenstein, 84, of Downingtown, passed away the afternoon of Monday, September 14, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. He was the son of the late Edward L. Holenstein and Antoinette F. Kopp. Bob was the loving husband of Patricia C. Joslin for 61 years of marriage until her passing in July 2019.
Robert Louis Holenstein was born January 31, 1936 in the City of Orange, NJ. He graduated Montclair High School where he played football under Clary Anderson. Coach Anderson shepherded Bob to the University of Vermont where he graduated with a bachelor degree in geology. Circa 1959, Bob came to Newton, NJ and began a 40-year career as a real estate broker and appraiser. Bob achieved designations as a Member and a Residential Member of the Appraisal Institute and was well respected as a fair and equitable non-advocate. Bob was a long-standing Rotarian, Paul Harris Fellow, and a Trustee of the Dennis Library. He served as a director of the Appraisal Institute and was active with Newton Country Club.
Anyone who knew Bob will remember that he loved to hunt and fish, tool around in his 1954 Ford pickup, and take full advantage of his 23 handicap. He could always be counted upon as a lucky team member and a staunch competitor.
Robert is predeceased by Patricia, his wife of 61 years, and his oldest son Jeffrey. He is survived by his other four sons, Michael and wife Penny of Fredon Township, NJ, Bruce and wife, Denise of Media, PA, Paul and wife, Karen of Downingtown, PA, and William (Bill) and wife, Jennifer also of Downingtown, PA; thirteen grandchildren, Tiffany Mendez (nee Holenstein), Dylan, Clinton, Michael Drew, Miles, Charles, Bradley and wife Caroline, Paden, Alice, Amanda, Courtney, Brianna, and Gunther, all Holensteins, and one great-grandchild, Sonya.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 19th, at Saint Joseph Church, 22 Halsted St, Newton, NJ. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Anyone wishing to attend is reminded to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's honor can be made to Saint Joseph Church, at the address listed above.
