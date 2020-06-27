Bob is going to be missed dearly . He was a great man and also very knowledgeable. Bob went and taught my son how to do blacksmith work and even got him to be at the museum working and learning there as well as also spending time with Bob at his house learning all kinds of neat things . I am glad to have meet bob and also very glad he taught my son a trade . Me heart goes out to the family . Bob will definitely missed and remembered .





Eric DeGuise

Friend