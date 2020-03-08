|
STILLWATER - Robert "Bob" Leslie Moore, 68, of Stillwater, died Friday, March 6, at the Lincoln Park Nursing Center in Lincoln Park.
Bob was born in East Orange and raised in West Orange. He served in the National Guard from 1969 to 1975. Bob worked as a Telephone Lineman for Bell System for 30 years prior to retiring to North Carolina. He and his wife lived in North Carolina for 12 years before returning to New Jersey. While in North Carolina, Bob became a corrections officer for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, a career he was very proud of.
Bob loved hunting, freshwater and saltwater fishing. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Stillwater Township Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years. Bob had an incredible sense of humor and loved to laugh. Some of his greatest days were spent tailgating in the driveway with his friends and taking his Sunday drives around town. Most of all, Bob was an amazing husband, father and friend whose jokes and smiles will be greatly missed.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert Leslie Moore; his mother, Regina (Lyons) Moore Chase; and his stepfather, who he was very close with, George Chase. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lois Leisentritt Moore; his daughter, Anna Moore; his son, Andrew Moore and wife, Rebecca; his sisters, Denise Cataldo and husband Charles, Gail Nanarone and husband Vincent and Lisa LoBiondo and husband Salvatore; and his sister-in-law, Noel Leisentritt, as well as four nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 pm on Tuesday, March 10, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, with an 8 p.m. Firemen's Service. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, also at the funeral home, with an hour visitation prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stillwater Township Volunteer Fire Department, 929 Stillwater Rd., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020