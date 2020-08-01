Robert "Bob" Morrow, Jr.
Robert "Bob" Morrow, Jr., 98, of Culver Lake, Frankford Twp., formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home.
Bob was born and raised in Nyack, New York to the late Robert and Grace (Alexander) Morrow. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and served during WWII. He attended the University of Michigan and after WWII he received a bachelor's degree from Clarkson University. Bob worked in textile fibers sales for DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware 32 years. He served as a trustee of Christ Union Chapel in Culver Lake since the 1960's. He was the President of AARP Chapter in Wilmington, Delaware. He spent summers at Culver Lake since 1950 when he married his beloved wife, Mary. He was a longtime resident of Wilmington, Delaware and became a Texas resident in 2015.
Bob is survived by his loving children: Bruce Morrow and his wife, Valerie, Joanne Hoffmann and her husband, Greg, and Mary Helen Lombaerde and her husband, Charles; his three grandchildren: Logan Morrow, Jeremy Hoffmann, and Adrienne Davidson and her husband, Troy; and his great-grandchildren: Lettie and Boone. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary (Blaicher) Morrow and his parents.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Christ Union Chapel, 155 Lower North Shore Rd, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.