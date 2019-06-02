Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
North Hardyston Cemetery
Hardyston, NJ
Robert N. "Bob" Adams

Robert N. "Bob" Adams Obituary
HAMBURG -- Robert "Bob" N. Adams, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, while surrounded by family and friends at Newton Medical Center in Newton after a brief illness.

Born to Nicholas and Stella Adams in Kingston, Pa., he grew up in Kingston and Swoyersville, Pa., then moved to Paterson and Wayne. He then married Linda in 1972 and moved to Hamburg.

Bob graduated magna cum laude from William Paterson College with a B.A. in political science and was an avid and passionate collector, which led to his being the owner and operator of Bob's Collectables from Sussex, Hamburg, Hardyston and Franklin for almost 40 years. He enjoyed educating the community and truthfully evaluating their sports memorabilia, coins, cards and comics for the last 40 years. Bob was the Democratic chairperson for the Borough of Hamburg and served as chairperson for many years for the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Land Use Board for Hamburg. Bob was also a member of the Civil War Token Society

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Stella Adams; his in-laws, William and Eva Talatinik; a brother, Joseph Adams; and his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob was the beloved husband of Linda Adams (Talatinik), of Hamburg; brother-in-law of Cathy and Chester "Bob" Serva, of Stuart, Fla.; dear uncle of Robert Serva and his wife, Nannette, grand uncle of Tyler, Rachel and Courtney, and great-grand uncle of Jaxson, all of Venice, Fla.

The family will receive their friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to Father John's Animal House,

50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019
