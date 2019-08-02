|
|
WANTAGE -- Robert Patrick Devine, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. Robert was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Franklin, to Jack and Mary (Berrigan) Devine. Robert served in the United States Navy, aboard the USS New, during World War II. Upon returning from service, he graduated from Franklin High School in 1945. Robert was a volunteer for the Ogdensburg Fire Department and was a former fire chief and member of the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn Post 132 American Legion. Robert retired from Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County after working for 32 years as an electrical supervisor. Robert was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Robert was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 66 years, Daisy E. "Betsy" Devine; his brothers, Jack and Bill; and his sister, Molly. He is survived by his sons, Patrick A. Devine (Cindy), of Wantage, and Robert H. Devine (Kesha), of Culvers Lake; his four grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel, Amanda and Kendrea; his two great-grandchildren, Magnolia and Tessa; his sister, Joan Stevens; and his brother, Joe Devine. Relatives and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. The family will gather at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church with interment at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery. Ogdensburg Fire Department services are Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ogdensburg Fire Department, 30 Main St., Ogdensburg, NJ 07439. For condolences and directions, see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 2, 2019