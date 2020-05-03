|
|
STOCKHOLM - Robert Prochaska, age 78, of Stockholm, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Jersey City to the late Leopold and Helen (Kudlac) Prochaska, Robert grew up in North Bergen before settling in Stockholm in 1967. Robert served his country in the US Army in Korea during the beginning of the Vietnam War.
A dedicated volunteer, Robert was a member of the Hardyston Twp. Fire Department for over 40 years, where he was a past chief. He had also been a member of the Hardyston Twp. JC's.
Predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Donald Prochaska, Robert is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lynda (Onoday) Prochaska; sons, Matthew and Christopher Prochaska, all of Stockholm; sister, Fran Suswal and her husband, Robert, of Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardyston Twp. Fire Department. Please visit www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com for updates and to leave an online condolence.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020