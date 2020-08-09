Robert Prochaska
Stockholm - Robert Prochaska, age 78 of Stockholm, passed away on Monday, April 27th, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Jersey City to the late Leopold and Helen (Kudlac) Prochaska, Robert grew up in North Bergen before settling in Stockholm in 1967. Robert served his country in the US Army in Korea during the beginning of the Vietnam War. A dedicated volunteer, Robert was a member of the Hardyston Twp. Fire Department for over forty years, where he was a past chief. He had also been a member of the Hardyston Twp. JC's.
Predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Donald Prochaska, Robert is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Lynda (Onoday) Prochaska; sons Matthew and Christopher Prochaska, all of Stockholm; sister, Fran Suswal and her husband Robert of PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial visitation for Robert will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 from 10AM to 1PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardyston Twp. Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com