1/1
Robert Raggi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Raggi
Hardyston - Robert Raggi, age 77, peacefully passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Englewood, Bob lived in Fairview before moving to Sussex County 20 years ago with his wife, Betty. He was a family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren. In his earlier years, Bob loved fishing, hunting and watching his favorite sport; basketball. Bob was a life member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers - Local No. 4 of New Jersey. Bob was predeceased by his brother, David Raggi and his father, Adolfo Raggi. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty (Zemanek); his son, James Raggi and his wife Carmen; his daughters, Deborah Pesce and her husband Peter and Joanne Bogart and her husband Peter; his mother, Mary (Bertinato) Raggi of Branchville; his brother, Dennis Raggi and his wife Doreen; his sister, Nancy Lagomarsino and her husband Michael; and his grandchildren, Jesse and Joshua Bogart and Diane Raggi. His family and friends are thankful for his companionship and unconditional love. His memory will be in their hearts and their every thought forever. To remain safe during the current pandemic, arrangements were held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Bob's memory to a Parkinson's Organization or to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved