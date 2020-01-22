|
|
COCOA, Fla. - Robert "Bob" Richards, Cocoa, Fla., age 64, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. He was born Feb. 7, 1955, in Newton, N.J. He was the son of Ernest and the late Shirley (Downer) Richards.
Bob was born and raised in Newton, N.J., and later served in the United States Army and Army National Guard. He was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the American Legion.
Bob relocated to Florida in 1997 and worked for the City of Titusville, solid waste department, and for Frito-Lay.
He is the beloved husband of his wife of 38 years, Susan (Schafetz); and beloved father of daughter, Tina Marie (Paul) Humphrey, and son, Andrew David (BJ). He is also survived by three brothers, Tommy, Hubba, and Joey; and one sister, Debbie (Wayne) Mills; and is the well loved Poppy of six grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Surfside Community Fellowship, 1720 Cox Road, Cocoa, FL 32926.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 22, 2020