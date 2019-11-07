|
|
MCAFEE - Robert S. "Pops" Keppler, 85, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away peacefully Oct. 27, 2019.
Bob was a well-known and respected mason as well as a volunteer fireman who was one of the founders of the McAfee Fire Department which he served most of his life.
Bob was predeceased by his son, Richard and daughter, Cynthia DiGiovanni. He leaves three sons behind, Michael, Daniel and his wife, Michelle, and Andrew, to mourn his passing. Grandpa to 11, he was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
A gathering will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the McAfee Firehouse.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 7, 2019