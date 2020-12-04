Robert "Bob" Snook
Newton - Robert "Bob" Snook, of Newton, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's home in Ledgewood on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration with his family. He was a loving son, beloved husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was a strong, kind, compassionate, and caring individual.
Born in the Layton section of Sussex County, Bob was a lifelong Sussex County resident. He was the son of the late Asher E. Snook (1987) and Blanche (Faraday) Snook (1987) and was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Altamae J. (Riker) Snook (2004).
Bob was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman his entire life. He loved to garden and watch his New York Yankees play baseball. He led a very full and interesting life. In the early 50's he would travel to Florida for 4 to 6 months a year and commercial catfish and alligator hunt. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Bob began his career at Picatinny Arsenal in 1962 as a day laborer, then worked on the Picatinny Railroad, becoming a Rigging Foreman. He eventually became the head Foreman for Picatinny's Department of Public Works before retiring in 1989 after 27 years of service. He enjoyed his retirement for 31 years and the many memories he had from all his adventures. A member of the Picatinny Rod and Gun Club, Bob was an active member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston for many years and participated frequently in their Senior Citizens Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 245 in Jefferson for 36 years.
Bob is survived by his only daughter, Dorinda Varhaul and her husband, John, of Ledgewood as well as his only beloved grandson, John-William (J.W.), who was the apple of his eye and his reason for living. Bob instilled in him his love for fishing. He is also survived by one loving nephew and six loving nieces.
Private burial services for the family were entrusted to the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton.
Donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860, out of the respect he gained for this organization when his wife died in their care. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccraackenfuneralhome.com
