Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery
75 N. Church Rd
Sparta, NJ
Robert T. Meidling


1944 - 2020
Robert T. Meidling Obituary

ANDOVER - Robert T. Meidling, 75, of Andover, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at Hackettstown Medical Center.
He was born June 1, 1944, to the late Norman and Margaret Meidling and grew up in Verona. Living in Andover for many years, he retired as a self-employed building contractor. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survived by his loving wife Margaret Ann, his brother Norman, of Waretown, his sister Marjorie Baumann of Nutley, and his many nieces and nephews.
A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Rd., Sparta, under in the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, Blairstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
