Robert Thompson

Robert Thompson, 61, of Lake Ariel, PA and formerly of Vernon, NJ, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

Born on March 25, 1959 in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Harrison II and Charity (Babcock) Thompson. Bob worked for many years at Jim's Tree Experts in Hardyston, NJ.

He enjoyed fishing and was well known for riding his bike. Most of all, Bob loved his family and every year looked forward to the family Super Bowl parties.

Surviving is his wife, the former Jeanette Owens of Lake Ariel; his daughter Nichole Bacchiocchi and husband Jesse and three grandchildren of Peckville, PA; his brother Harrison Thompson III and wife Lorraine of Wantage, NJ; sisters Sally Corter of Dingmans Ferry, PA, Gail Thompson and fiancee Jay Husky of Cherokee, NC, Mary Thompson and partner Joe Presher of Vernon, NJ and Birdie Thompson and partner Gene Dekmar of Wantage, NJ; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Jessica Thompson.

As per his request, cremation will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc.,

428 Main St. Honesdale



