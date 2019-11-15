Home

Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
Robert W. "Bob" Anderson

Robert W. "Bob" Anderson Obituary
HOPATCONG - Robert W. "Bob" Anderson, of Hopatcong, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. He was 82.
Born in Newark, he was raised in Kearny and lived in Wellington before moving to Hopatcong in 1969. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a draftsman with PSE&G (Gas Department) in Newark. He was a proud American Army veteran and retiree of the U. S. Army Reserves. He was a Civil War buff and avid reader of historical books.
He is the beloved husband of Elaine (LiMuli) Anderson; devoted father of Robert J. Anderson and his wife, Christine, Lori P. Granitzski and her husband, David, Karen A. DiGiovanni, and Jeffrey T. Anderson; dear brother of Lindsay Robinson; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and great-grandfather of one great-grandson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's Life Celebration from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. A Prayer Service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. All are invited to meet directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to s Project. www.woundedwarriors.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
