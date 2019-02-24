NEWTON -- Robert W. McMickle, age 61, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home peacefully with his loving family by his side following a long illness. Born and raised in Newton, he had also lived many years in Sandyston before moving back to Newton two years ago. Son of the late Anna Malone, Robert had worked many years in the construction trade, recently retiring from Escape RV, Sandyston. A loving and devoted family man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Robert will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda L. (Stoll) McMickle; his sons, Charles R. and his wife, Teresa McMickle, and Matthew A. McMickle; and his daughter, Erin M. Coutts, all of Sandyston. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Mackenzie and Ryan Coutts, and Charles McMickle, as well as his brothers, William McMickle, of Newton, and Michael McMickle, of Sussex. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in the Newton Cemetery. Arrangements and online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019