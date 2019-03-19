FRANKLIN - Robert W. O'Hara, 79, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home.

Born in New York, N.Y., to the late Augustus and Florence (Goodchild) O'Hara, Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A former

sanitation worker for the City of New York, Robert lived in the Bronx before settling in Franklin more than 30 years ago.

Predeceased by his parents; brothers, James J. and Edward G.; sister, Patricia A. O'Hara; and brothers- in- law, John Coffey, Peter Alvarado, and David O'Connor.

Robert is survived by his brother, William A. and his wife, Theresa O'Hara, of Palm Coast, Fla.; sisters, Dorothy L. Coffey, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Florence I. O'Hara, of Owen Mills, Md., and Elizabeth V. Alvarado, of Wurstboro, N.Y. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Robert will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at the North Hardyston Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 19, 2019