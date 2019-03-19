Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. O'Hara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. O'Hara Obituary
FRANKLIN - Robert W. O'Hara, 79, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home.
Born in New York, N.Y., to the late Augustus and Florence (Goodchild) O'Hara, Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A former
sanitation worker for the City of New York, Robert lived in the Bronx before settling in Franklin more than 30 years ago.
Predeceased by his parents; brothers, James J. and Edward G.; sister, Patricia A. O'Hara; and brothers- in- law, John Coffey, Peter Alvarado, and David O'Connor.
Robert is survived by his brother, William A. and his wife, Theresa O'Hara, of Palm Coast, Fla.; sisters, Dorothy L. Coffey, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Florence I. O'Hara, of Owen Mills, Md., and Elizabeth V. Alvarado, of Wurstboro, N.Y. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Robert will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at the North Hardyston Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now