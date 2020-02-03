|
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Roberta Joan Treptau, 81, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to late Kurt and Elizabeth Polak Treptau, she was a grammar school teacher earlier in life and later became a nurses aide. She loved cooking for family and friends, singing, painting and sharing family stories.
She is survived by her two sisters, Connie Pyne and her husband, Fred, of Fredon, and Frances "Frankie" Kenny and her husband, John, of Pen Argyl, Pa. Also survived by three nieces, Deborah Harris, Nancy Bliesath, Shannon Zabroski, two nephews, Shaine Smith and Fred Walther Jr., and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Newton. Visitation is on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Route 206, Newton.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 3, 2020