Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Newton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Joan Treptau Treptau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Joan Treptau Joan Treptau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Joan Treptau Joan Treptau Obituary
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Roberta Joan Treptau, 81, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to late Kurt and Elizabeth Polak Treptau, she was a grammar school teacher earlier in life and later became a nurses aide. She loved cooking for family and friends, singing, painting and sharing family stories.
She is survived by her two sisters, Connie Pyne and her husband, Fred, of Fredon, and Frances "Frankie" Kenny and her husband, John, of Pen Argyl, Pa. Also survived by three nieces, Deborah Harris, Nancy Bliesath, Shannon Zabroski, two nephews, Shaine Smith and Fred Walther Jr., and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Newton. Visitation is on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Route 206, Newton.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta Joan Treptau's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newbaker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -