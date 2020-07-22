Roger Cooke
Roger Cooke, age 66 of Highland Lakes, passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at his home.
Born in East Orange to the late Thomas and Olive (Gordon) Cooke, Roger was a longtime resident of Highland Lakes. A former field service engineer for CompuCom, Roger was also a lifetime member of the Highland Lakes Fire Department.
Predeceased by his parents, Roger is survived by his wife, Susan (Gommoll) Cooke; sons Christopher and wife Sarah Cooke, Kevin and wife Jen Cooke, Greg and wife Jennifer Cooke, and Timothy Cooke and his girlfriend Michelle Kristiansen; brothers, Tom and wife Doreen and James and his wife Debbie Cooke; sisters, Carol Cooke and Bonnie and her husband Steve Schlett; and his loving grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Logan, Blake, Hunter, Gregory, Jr., Ashley, Declan, and Keegan Cooke.
A memorial service for Roger will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Vernon Twp. Fire Department (537 County Route 515, Vernon NJ). The Memorial service will include a fire department service and will be outdoors with social distancing being respected. A virtual service link will be provided day of, on the website below. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Highland Lakes Fire Department (P.O. Box 151 Highland lakes NJ 07422) or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(https://www.lls.org/
). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com