1/
Roger Cooke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Cooke
Roger Cooke, age 66 of Highland Lakes, passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at his home.
Born in East Orange to the late Thomas and Olive (Gordon) Cooke, Roger was a longtime resident of Highland Lakes. A former field service engineer for CompuCom, Roger was also a lifetime member of the Highland Lakes Fire Department.
Predeceased by his parents, Roger is survived by his wife, Susan (Gommoll) Cooke; sons Christopher and wife Sarah Cooke, Kevin and wife Jen Cooke, Greg and wife Jennifer Cooke, and Timothy Cooke and his girlfriend Michelle Kristiansen; brothers, Tom and wife Doreen and James and his wife Debbie Cooke; sisters, Carol Cooke and Bonnie and her husband Steve Schlett; and his loving grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Logan, Blake, Hunter, Gregory, Jr., Ashley, Declan, and Keegan Cooke.
A memorial service for Roger will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Vernon Twp. Fire Department (537 County Route 515, Vernon NJ). The Memorial service will include a fire department service and will be outdoors with social distancing being respected. A virtual service link will be provided day of, on the website below. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Highland Lakes Fire Department (P.O. Box 151 Highland lakes NJ 07422) or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/ ). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vernon Twp. Fire Department
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved