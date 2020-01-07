Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Roland Vinniski

Roland Vinniski Obituary
VERNON - Beloved husband and father Roland Vinniski, passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 61 of longterm illness and complications.
He has left behind his loving wife, Tracy, 33 years of marriage, and his son, Brian (26).
Roland worked for Verizon business as a field engineer. His passion in life was to watch his son, Brian, playing baseball, skiing, going to concerts, sporting events, and travel. He loved landscaping and working on home projects.
Roland cherished his friends, Teresa, Ron, Gary, Bo, Dave, Dan, Rich and Bob. Roland was forever grateful for their friendships!
Roland was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Brooklyn Kings County Hospital. His parents were Nikolai and Ruth Vinniski. He lived in Vernon most of his life.
The family will receive their friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Memorial gifts to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Va., 22312 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
