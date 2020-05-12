|
FRANKFORD - Roland W. Van Stone, Jr. (Ronnie) 93, of Frankford, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at home.
Roland was born in Hawthorne and raised in Newton; he graduated from Newton High School before serving as a Navy Seabee on Okinawa and Guam during WWII. After returning from the war, Roland moved to the Culver Lake section of Frankford and married Jean Peatfield, who predeceased him in 1959, and he later married Clara Mabee who predeceased him in 2004.
He was a life member and a three-time chief of the Frankford Township Fire Department, and also a member of the Kittatinny Masonic Lodge #164 F&AM in Branchville and The Grand Lodge F&AM, State of New Jersey. He worked for the Selective Insurance Company for many years and moved to Waynesboro, Va., after his retirement. He returned to Frankford after the death of Clara.
The son of the late Roland and Sarah (Rich) Van Stone, Roland was also predeceased by his sister, Doris, of Newton. He is survived by his and Jean's children, Victoria Milone and husband, John, of Easton, Pa., and Robert Van Stone and wife, Ann, of Elgin, S.C. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Susan Wetzel and husband, Phil, of Newton; and his and Clara's children, Peter Van Stone and wife, Donna, of Culver Lake, Lori Havran and husband, Joel, of Waynesboro, Va., Richard Van Stone and wife, Beverly, of Branchville, and Thomas Van Stone, of Branchville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frankford Township Fire Department, PO Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2020