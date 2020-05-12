Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Van Stone Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland W. "Ronnie" Van Stone Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland W. "Ronnie" Van Stone Jr. Obituary
FRANKFORD - Roland W. Van Stone, Jr. (Ronnie) 93, of Frankford, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at home.
Roland was born in Hawthorne and raised in Newton; he graduated from Newton High School before serving as a Navy Seabee on Okinawa and Guam during WWII. After returning from the war, Roland moved to the Culver Lake section of Frankford and married Jean Peatfield, who predeceased him in 1959, and he later married Clara Mabee who predeceased him in 2004.
He was a life member and a three-time chief of the Frankford Township Fire Department, and also a member of the Kittatinny Masonic Lodge #164 F&AM in Branchville and The Grand Lodge F&AM, State of New Jersey. He worked for the Selective Insurance Company for many years and moved to Waynesboro, Va., after his retirement. He returned to Frankford after the death of Clara.
The son of the late Roland and Sarah (Rich) Van Stone, Roland was also predeceased by his sister, Doris, of Newton. He is survived by his and Jean's children, Victoria Milone and husband, John, of Easton, Pa., and Robert Van Stone and wife, Ann, of Elgin, S.C. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Susan Wetzel and husband, Phil, of Newton; and his and Clara's children, Peter Van Stone and wife, Donna, of Culver Lake, Lori Havran and husband, Joel, of Waynesboro, Va., Richard Van Stone and wife, Beverly, of Branchville, and Thomas Van Stone, of Branchville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frankford Township Fire Department, PO Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -