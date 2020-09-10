1/1
Ronald D. Search
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D. Search
Ogdensburg - Ronald D. Search, 87 years old, passed away peacefully after a long illness at home surrounded by his loving family. Born to Leonard and Martha Search in Ogdensburg, NJ, he has been a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, NJ.
Ronald served with the United States Navy during the Korean War serving on the USS Ticonderoga. He then worked as Supervisor of the Ogdensburg Road department for 30 years retiring in 1998. Ronald was a Former Chief(1980-1981) and Exempt member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, a Life Member of the Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post #132, Franklin, NJ, Parishioner of St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church, Ogdensburg, NJ and took great joy in camping, trips to Wildwood for beach excursions and trips to Lancaster, PA. Ronald was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and always enjoyed family time.
Ronald is predeceased by a brother, Ted search and is the beloved husband for 64 years of Dixie Search(nee Bailey) of Ogdensburg, NJ. Devoted father of Robert Dean Search of Hardyston Twp., NJ, Donna Lee Bodle of Ogdensburg, NJ, Nancy Horuzy and her husband, Pete of Ogdensburg, NJ and Rosie Search at home. Loving grandfather of R.J., Kristy, Caitlyn, Kori, Amanda, Melissa, Eric and Heather. Great grandfather of Mason, C.J. and Bayleigh. Uncle of Patty, Linda, Tim, John, Patty and Cindy. Brother in law of Barbara Corcoran of NY.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8:30 am with graveside service to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg, NJ at 9:30 AM. Memorial gifts to SCARC, 11 US 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822, www.scarc.org would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved