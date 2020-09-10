Ronald D. Search
Ogdensburg - Ronald D. Search, 87 years old, passed away peacefully after a long illness at home surrounded by his loving family. Born to Leonard and Martha Search in Ogdensburg, NJ, he has been a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, NJ.
Ronald served with the United States Navy during the Korean War serving on the USS Ticonderoga. He then worked as Supervisor of the Ogdensburg Road department for 30 years retiring in 1998. Ronald was a Former Chief(1980-1981) and Exempt member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, a Life Member of the Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post #132, Franklin, NJ, Parishioner of St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church, Ogdensburg, NJ and took great joy in camping, trips to Wildwood for beach excursions and trips to Lancaster, PA. Ronald was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and always enjoyed family time.
Ronald is predeceased by a brother, Ted search and is the beloved husband for 64 years of Dixie Search(nee Bailey) of Ogdensburg, NJ. Devoted father of Robert Dean Search of Hardyston Twp., NJ, Donna Lee Bodle of Ogdensburg, NJ, Nancy Horuzy and her husband, Pete of Ogdensburg, NJ and Rosie Search at home. Loving grandfather of R.J., Kristy, Caitlyn, Kori, Amanda, Melissa, Eric and Heather. Great grandfather of Mason, C.J. and Bayleigh. Uncle of Patty, Linda, Tim, John, Patty and Cindy. Brother in law of Barbara Corcoran of NY.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8:30 am with graveside service to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg, NJ at 9:30 AM. Memorial gifts to SCARC, 11 US 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822, www.scarc.org
would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
